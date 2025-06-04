Wrong-way driver killed in I-17 crash: DPS
PHOENIX - A woman is dead following a wrong-way crash along Interstate 17 early Wednesday morning in Phoenix.
What we know:
The crash happened on June 4 near 7th Avenue. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a woman was driving northbound in the southbound lanes when she crashed head-on into a pickup truck.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A man driving the pickup truck was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
Southbound I-17 is closed. Traffic is being taken off the freeway at Durango Street. The southbound lanes are expected to be back open by 7 a.m., DPS said.
Drivers should avoid the area, if possible.
What we don't know:
The woman was not identified. DPS says it's unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash.