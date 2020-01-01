YCSO looking for man last seen near Castle Hot Springs

article

Officials with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office are asking help from the public, as they continue to search for a man who was last seen on December 29.

According to a statement released by YCSO Wednesday night, 31-year-old Corey Bailey was out four-wheeling with friends, and has not been seen after a walk in a remote area near Castle Hot Springs. His disappearance was reported to YCSO on the afternoon of December 31.

Bailey is described by officials with YCSO as a white man, 6' tall, weighing 165 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes. There's no description of what he was wearing at the time, and Bailey was not carrying a cell phone.

Ground and air search for Bailey began on December 31, and will continue on Thursday.

Anyone with information should contact YCSO at (928) 771-3260.