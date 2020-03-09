YCSO searches for suspect who opened fire on occupied Camp Verde home

article

CAMP VERDE, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities are asking the public for help in tracking down a suspect who shot at a Camp Verde home with a sleeping family inside.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says investigators continue to search for suspects in the February 28 incident. According to sheriff's officials, a suspect or suspects fired multiple rounds from a car around 5:15 a.m. Several people were at home including small children.

While at least one bullet was recovered, nobody was injured.

Authorities describe the suspect car as a gray sedan or possibly a loud, "grumbling" truck. They are seeking area residents who may have surveillance footage from that day.