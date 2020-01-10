YCSO: Sedona resort employee used customer’s credit card to pay for boyfriend’s bail

A woman is accused of using stolen credit card information to bail her boyfriend out of a northern Arizona jail.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, the victim told deputies he used his credit card to book a room at a resort in the Sedona area on November 28, 2019. When he received his credit statement two weeks later, he noticed that the card's information was used on November 28 to post a $13,625 bond for an inmate at the Camp Verde jail named Michael Ellison, a 40-year-old transient.

"The victim does not know Ellison. The transaction occurred via an online bonding service," stated YCSO's Dwight D'Evelyn.

The transaction resulted in Ellison being released from jail.

Ellison's pending cases "..involved numerous drug-related charges resulting from a Partner Against Narcotics Trafficking investigation," said D'Evelyn.

Deputies contacted the resort and learned that Ellison's girlfriend, 30-year-old Jasmine Sizelove was an employee there.

"Resort security personnel confirmed that Sizelove handled the transaction involving the victim and thus had access to the credit card information. Deputies were able to review a jail phone call in which inmate Ellison and Sizelove discuss efforts to post bond for him," explained D'Evelyn.

Sizelove was arrested on December 21 and denied any involvement in the case. She is accused of fraud and fraud by impersonation.

YCSO detectives learned there were several attempts to use credit card information belonging to various resort guests in an attempt to post a bond.

On January 7, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Ellison and found that he was in possession of stolen jewelry from a burglary in Cornville that day. Ellison was arrested and booked into jail.

The name of the resort in Sedona was not released.