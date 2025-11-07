'You melted my heart': Phoenix man refuses to abandon starving dog

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Marble

The Brief Marble, a severely emaciated 5-year-old Cane Corso, was found abandoned on the side of a north Phoenix road by Ethan Milton, who rescued her after finding no available shelters on Halloween night. The dog is now in the care of Big Hearts for Big Breeds Rescue and is recovering from near starvation, though she faces surgery for a mast cell tumor found during her medical treatment.



A starving Cane Corso was found abandoned on the side of a north Phoenix road on Halloween night, starting a story of survival and compassion.

Marble, a 5-year-old dog, was so emaciated her ribs were visible. Her life was saved by the quick thinking of one man, Ethan Milton.

What they're saying:

Milton spotted a small head near a road sign on the I-17 access road. He initially thought it was a neighbor's dog.

"On closer inspection, I saw a really emaciated dog with no collar and I knew that this was not a neighbor's dog," Milton said. "I found some stray that was out in the desert for quite some time."

Milton knew he couldn't leave her. He sat with the dog, calling shelters and veterinarians, but couldn't find anyone after hours on Halloween willing to take her.

"Once I saw those droopy eyes, I was like, 'Man, you melted my heart,'" Milton said. "If there was any potential of her going to shelter and getting put down, that would be a really sad end to the story. So I thought just maybe if I held on to you, I could figure something out."

He took her home and posted her story to Instagram. The post quickly went viral, connecting him to the Big Hearts for Big Breeds Rescue.

Dig deeper:

Rescue board member Caroline Morder, a hospital manager at McClintock Animal Care Center, drove out immediately. Morder stressed that the first 72 hours were critical, as Marble was at risk of a fatal condition called "re-feeding syndrome" due to severe malnutrition.

‘Everyone else drove past. You stopped'

"She has been through the unimaginable, being abandoned by someone that you love, dropped off to the side of the highway and left to fend for yourself," Morder said.

Morder said Marble currently has mild anemia and a heart murmur due to the malnutrition but is growing stronger, gaining 2 to 4 pounds a day.

"We're just super appreciative for the finder," Morder said. "It's easy to be a bystander, but he was active ... everyone else drove past. You stopped. And so be a doer."

Her story, they say, highlights the crucial role of fosters.

What's next:

Marble is now healing in a foster home, though veterinarians found a mast cell tumor on her abdomen that will require surgery.

Rescue officials are optimistic about her recovery.

What you can do:

You can learn more about Marble's journey, donate to medical costs and learn more about the rescue by clicking here.