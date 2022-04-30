Yuma man defrauded victim out of nearly $800K using false start-up business

A Yuma man is accused of defrauding a victim out of $775,000 in cash and cryptocurrency, according to the county sheriff's office.

Andres Fernandez, 29, reportedly scammed the person using a fake start-up company and used the money to buy luxury items, including a car and other travel expenses.

Fernandez was booked into the Yuma County Detention Center and faces charges of fraudulent schemes, theft and money laundering.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Yuma County Sheriff's Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

More crime news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement