Yuma man defrauded victim out of nearly $800K using false start-up business

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM MST until SUN 10:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
9
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from SUN 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 9:45 PM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 9:30 PM MST, Maricopa County

Yuma man defrauded victim out of nearly $800K using false start-up business

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Arizona man accused of defrauding victim out of nearly $800K

YUMA, Ariz. - A Yuma man is accused of defrauding a victim out of $775,000 in cash and cryptocurrency, according to the county sheriff's office.

Andres Fernandez, 29, reportedly scammed the person using a fake start-up company and used the money to buy luxury items, including a car and other travel expenses.

Fernandez was booked into the Yuma County Detention Center and faces charges of fraudulent schemes, theft and money laundering.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Yuma County Sheriff's Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

More crime news

West Phoenix shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 in critical condition
article

West Phoenix shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 in critical condition

Phoenix officers responded to a trouble call near 62nd Avenue and Camelback Road and found two men with gunshot wounds.

Scottsdale woman avoids jail for voting with dead mom’s ballot
article

Scottsdale woman avoids jail for voting with dead mom’s ballot

The case against Tracey Kay McKee, 64, is one of just a handful of voter fraud cases from Arizona’s 2020 election that have led to charges.

Man wanted for stealing employee's wallet at Fry's grocery store in Phoenix
article

Man wanted for stealing employee's wallet at Fry's grocery store in Phoenix

The alleged burglary happened at a Fry's near 19th Avenue and Glendale back on Feb. 26.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Andres Fernandez

Andres Fernandez