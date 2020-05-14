Zoom expanding to Phoenix, hiring for hundreds of tech jobs

article

The video conferencing company Zoom will be opening a research and development center in the greater Phoenix area with plans to hire for hundreds of software engineers over the next few years.

The company made the announcement on May 14 and says they are looking for space near Arizona State University, with an aim to hire recent engineering graduates.

“Zoom’s expansion into the Phoenix market reflects the success of our efforts to grow and support a new economy for Arizona that is based on technology and innovation,” said Michael Crow, President of ASU in a statement.

Phoenix is one of two cities - including Pittsburgh - to be chosen by the company for expansion.

Zoom has been working with the Greater Phoenix Economic Council for a year to ensure the expansion's success.

“Zoom’s expansion is a monumental addition bringing substantial economic investment to Greater Phoenix at a critical time, with enterprise technology at the core of our region's recovery," sayid Chris Camacho, president & CEO at the Greater Phoenix Economic Council in the statement. “Zoom's entry into Greater Phoenix creates hundreds of high-paying, high-skilled jobs in engineering."

The telecommunications company is based in San Jose, California and has grown in usage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

MORE: Filmmaker creates Zoom background bringing himself a cup of tea