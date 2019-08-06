Age not a factor for 93-year-old Mesa billiards player

In Mesa, there's a 93-year-old man who knows everything there is to know about pool.

The billiards room at the Citrus Gardens Senior Living Facility is where people can find David Keaggy every day.

"It gives you something to do when you are home, instead of nowadays watching too much TV," said Keaggy, who is 93 years old and is one of the best players on the grounds.

Just recently, Keaggy traveled to Las Vegas for a tournament and beat other players decades younger than him.

"If I'm being honest with you, I am not beating them as much as I think I should," said Keaggy. "I beat myself up a little bit."

Keaggy and his friend Ed Stoller play pool together every day, and Stoller said he realized his age long after they started playing.

"When I started to talk to him and look at him, I thought he was 75," said Stoller. "When I found out he was 93, I almost fell off my chair."

Keaggy also spends his time making pool cues by hand. Pool, however, isn't the only way Kaeggy stays sharp. Every day when he wakes up, he heads to the gym to do 15 chin-ups, and one day each week, he will do 20. Keaggy says he has no plans to stop any time soon.

"I am going to do it through 96. There is no question about that," said Keaggy.