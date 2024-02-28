Arizona Cardinals 2024 NFLPA report card: Jonathan Gannon gets an A, Michael Bidwill receives an F

The Arizona Cardinals got mixed reviews in the newest NFL Players Association survey that was released on Wednesday.

The report hands out grades to all 32 teams based on 11 categories, from meals and nutrition to treatment of families. 1,300 players were polled for the report.

"Our goals were to highlight positive clubs, identify areas that could use improvement, and highlight best practices and standards," the NFLPA said of its report card.

The Cardinals improved on their 31st overall ranking in 2023, thanks to upgrades in the team's daycare and family room. The Cardinals also reportedly stopped charging players for dinner.

"The club also upgraded their weight room with new equipment and replaced the hazardous floor from last season," the report said.

Screenshot of the Arizona Cardinals 2024 NFLPA report card. (NFLPA)

Read the full report here: https://nflpa.com/nfl-player-team-report-cards-2024

The Cardinals did, however, receive two failing grades – the locker room and ownership.

The majority of players believe Arizona's locker room is too small. When it comes to Michael Bidwill, the players surveyed do not believe the Cardinals' owner is committed to improving the team's facilities.

"The responding players’ belief in club owner Michael Bidwill’s willingness to invest in the facilities remains low in comparison to the rest of the league, but it is significantly higher than last year given some of the upgrades," the report said. "Additional upgrades and changes, such as greater variety in the cafeteria and renovating/expanding their locker room, as noted in the sections below, would instill more confidence going into next year."

The Cardinals did receive one A grade – head coach Jonathan Gannon.

"90% of players feel head coach Jonathan Gannon is efficient with their time," the report said. "The players feel that Jonathan Gannon is very willing to listen to the locker room."

The team also received praise for its training staff and travel.