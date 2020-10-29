Arizona to allow 4,200 fans for next 2 Cardinals games at State Farm Stadium

article

The Arizona Department of Health Services is permitting the Cardinals to host a crowd of up to 4,200 people for the team’s next two home games against the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.

The Cardinals had approximately 750 people in the stands for their game against the Lions on Sept. 27. That group was limited to staff, family members and friends and was a test for State Farm Stadium’s COVID-19 protocols.

On Oct. 25, AZDHS permitted the Cardinals to have up to 1,200 people in the stands for the team's overtime victory against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football.

Seats for Dolphins game on Nov. 8 and the Bills game on Nov. 15 will be made available to season-ticket holders based on seniority who did not purchase tickets to the Seahawks game.

Masks will be mandatory and the tickets will be allocated in pods of two and assigned on the east and west sidelines, as well as the north endzone. Unavailable seats will be zip-tied together to allow for social distancing.

Tickets and parking will be 100% digital and concessions will be contactless.

Season ticket holders will be contacted via email with more information.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

