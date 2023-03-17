Expand / Collapse search

Coles hits late floater, TCU edges Arizona State in March Madness

By Pat Graham
Published 
NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament
Associated Press

St. Patrick's Day and March Madness make for fun weekend festivities

FOX 10's Lauren Clark visited Old Town Scottsdale to chat with sports fans, or just those wanting to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. March Madness and the holiday aligned perfectly so make for a perfect spring night.

DENVER (AP) — JaKobe Coles hit a floater from the lane with 1.5 seconds left and No. 6 seed TCU rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit to beat 11th-seeded Arizona State 72-70 on Friday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Coles took a pass Mike Miles Jr. from near the top of the 3-point circle, dribbled once and let go of the game-winner. Arizona State’s desperation heave at the buzzer missed.

Miles, playing on a hyperextended right knee, finished with 26 points for the Horned Frogs (22-12).

They advanced to a second-round matchup with No. 3 seed Gonzaga on Sunday in the West Region.

DJ Horne had 17 for Arizona State (23-13).

Related

Gonzaga wears down Grand Canyon 82-70 in March Madness
article

Gonzaga wears down Grand Canyon 82-70 in March Madness

Slow-starting Gonzaga finally shook off the first-round jitters, then wore out Grand Canyon 82-70 behind 28 points and 10 rebounds from Julian Strawther in the NCAA Tournament on Friday.