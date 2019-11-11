FOX Sports honors military members with special community event

FOX Sports honored the men and women serving in the U.S. military with a special community and sports event over the weekend.

Members of the FOX NFL SUNDAY team – Terry Bradshaw, Curt Menefee, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson and Jay Glazer – headed out to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

They visited more than 1,000 cadets who attended pregame festivities and were part of a two-hour special live program that honored the military.

Veterans and active duty military members were also given behind-the-scenes access to FOX Sports’ studios in New York and Los Angeles, where they were live-audience guests for all of FS1’s studio shows. They also met many of the FOX Sports on-air personalities.

“The freedoms that we enjoy on a day-to-day basis, and they give so much back that that it’s just right for them to come out and see our show live to let them know it’s just a small token of what FS1 and ‘Undisputed’ can do to let them know their services are not forgotten,” host Shannon Sharpe said.