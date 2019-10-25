Game 3: Astros on Nats’ turf as Washington team brings World Series to DC for 1st time in 86 years

The Astros may have entered the 2019 World Series as the favorites, but the Nationals might have just set the stage for a back-to-back sweep to take the Commissioner's Trophy as Game 3 returns to D.C. for the first time since 1933.

Mind you, it wasn’t even the Nationals that hosted their last game at home nearly 86 years ago. The Washington Senators beat the New York Giants 4-0 in Game 3 of the 1933 World Series, and the most expensive tickets were about $7, according to The Washington Post.

It was a different world indeed, and as the Nats come closer to winning the championship title for the first time in the franchise’s history, it appears timing is on their side as their breakout star, Juan Soto, prepares not only for a possible Game 3 victory, but his 21st birthday as well.

Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals looks on during batting practice prior to Game 3 of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.

With the Nationals running on a high following Soto’s explosive home run off the Astros’ ace Gerrit Cole in Game 1, Houston might need every trick in the book to claw their way out of a possible sweep.

The Astros led the majors with 107 victories and now need to win two of three games to send the match-up back to Houston.

Rookie Yordan Álvarez was dropped from the Astros’ starting lineup for Game 3 of the World Series as Houston lost its designated hitter with the shift to the National League ballpark.

Sure, the Nationals have won the first two games, but everyone is planning for the worst — which may mean planning for a long and stressful seven-game series, a series that Astros manager AJ Hinch is taking no chances with.

“Clearly, the Nats have outplayed us, bottom line. They came into our building and played two really good games," Hinch said. "We're going to have to try to sleep off the latter third of this game. I don't want to lump this into a horrible game; it was a horrible three innings for us.“

Washington Nationals starting lineup

1 – Trea Turner, SS

2 – Adam Eaton, RF

3 – Anthony Rendon, 3B

4 – Juan Soto, LF

5 – Asdrubal Cabrera, 2B

6 - Ryan Zimmerman, 1B

7 – Kurt Suzuki, C

8 – Victor Robles, CF

9 – Anibal Sanchez, P

Houston Astros starting lineup

1 - George Springer, CF

2 - José Altuve, 2B

3 - Michael Brantley, LF

4 - Alex Bregman, 3B

5 - Yuli Gurriel, 1B

6 - Carlos Correa, SS

7 - Josh Reddick, RF

8 - Robinson Chirinos, C

9 - Zack Greinke, P

Game 3 of the 2019 MLB World Series will go down at Nationals Park, and can be watched everywhere on FOX. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET with the first pitch slated for 8 p.m. ET .

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

