GCU men's basketball game at Nevada canceled due to COVID-19

Grand Canyon University's men's basketball game at Nevada has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Antelopes' program, the school announced on Dec. 21.

"GCU joins a growing list of college basketball programs facing cancellations or postponements amid the global surge in COVID cases," the school said in a news release. "GCU's game at Nevada was the 17th game to be postponed or canceled on Tuesday's slate of Division I men's basketball games."

There are currently no plans to reschedule the game.

GCU's next game is scheduled for Dec. 30 against Chicago State in Phoenix.

