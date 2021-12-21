GCU men's basketball game at Nevada canceled due to COVID-19
article
PHOENIX - Grand Canyon University's men's basketball game at Nevada has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Antelopes' program, the school announced on Dec. 21.
"GCU joins a growing list of college basketball programs facing cancellations or postponements amid the global surge in COVID cases," the school said in a news release. "GCU's game at Nevada was the 17th game to be postponed or canceled on Tuesday's slate of Division I men's basketball games."
There are currently no plans to reschedule the game.
GCU's next game is scheduled for Dec. 30 against Chicago State in Phoenix.
More sports news
- Cardinals evolving in long NFL season, but not in a good way
- NHL shutting down from Wednesday through Saturday due to COVID: AP source
- NBA postpones 5 more games as COVID-19 pummels sports world
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement