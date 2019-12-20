Larry Fitzgerald among 10 wide receivers on NFL's all-time team

article

Larry Fitzgerald is among 10 wide receivers who will be selected to the NFL's All-Time Team on Friday night.

Fitzgerald, now in his 16th season with the Arizona Cardinals, is joined by the NFL's career receiving leader and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Jerry Rice, who holds nearly every major receiving record. A select panel of NFL observers is choosing the team in celebration of the league's 100th season.

Also on the team are Hall of Famers Raymond Berry, Don Hutson, Paul Warfield, Lance Alworth, Randy Moss, Steve Largent, Marvin Harrison and Elroy “Crazylegs" Hirsch.

