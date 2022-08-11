Marshawn Lynch smelled of alcohol and stated he stole car during DUI arrest, police report says

New details were released Thursday on the DUI arrest of former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch from earlier this week in Las Vegas.

On Aug. 9 before 7:30 a.m, an officer was conducting a vehicle stop on a car for a man asleep behind the wheel.

According to a police report, the car had significant damage, with no rim or tire on the driver’s side front wheel, with dents and dings on the rear driver’s side wheel that about to fall off and the front passenger rim and tire that was almost off.

The officer noticed the car was not running but the car had a push button to start and the keys were with the driver.

The driver, who was later identified as Lynch, was asleep behind the wheel with the driver’s door open and leaning back in the seat, documents said.

Investigators noted Lynch would speak and fell in and out of sleep several times throughout the encounter.

According to the police report, the officer noticed a strong odor of alcohol emitting from the car and Lynch, his eyes were bloodshot and watery, and he had one shoe on.

Lynch told the officer that he was "not drinking and he does not do drugs, but that he stole the vehicle," documents said.

The report said the responding officer asked Lynch if he would exit the car, he refused and became uncooperative. A field sobriety test was not done.

Lynch was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and taken to the Las Vegas Jail.

Police obtained a search warrant to obtain an evidentiary blood sample from Lynch after documents said he "was not cooperative or willing to comply" and had to use a "restraint chair to draw blood."

He was booked for driving under the influence and other related traffic offenses.

Lynch's lawyers shared this statement the day the police report was released:

"Marshawn was not pulled over for a DUI. Rather the vehicle was safely parked and not in operation. We are confident that when all evidence is presented, this will not be a DUI under Nevada law. Marshawn appreciates and is thankful for everyone's concern and support."



