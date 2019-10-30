Matthew McConaughey to call 'Play Ball' before World Series Game 7

article

The original plan fell through, but it’s going to be alright, alright, alright.

Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey will make the “Play Ball” call before Game 7 of the World Series.

Houston Texas quarterback Deshaun Watson was slated to make the “Play Ball” call, but he had a minor setback with his left eye injury. He will make the trip to London and will play Sunday with the Houston Texas, but his eye is swollen and he needs to rest. He won’t be able to be at Minute Maid Park.

The winner-take-all Game 7 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals is at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday.

Former Houston Astros and Hall of Famers Jeff Bagwell and Craig Biggio will throw out the ceremonial first pitches before the game.

