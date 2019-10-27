Nationals fan hit in chest with World Series home run ball while double-fisting beers

article

Some men might be hurt by a home run ball that flies square into their chest during a tense World Series game.

But Nats fan Jeff Adams says he didn't feel a thing.

"It was from the other team, so I didn't feel anything," Adams told Fox 5's Ike Ejiochi after his courageous nationally televised display Sunday night during Game 5 of the Fall Classic. "We're gonna hit more home runs, right? Go Nats."

Adams took an early bomb from the Astros' Yordan Alvarez in left field Sunday because he was drinking two beers at the same time. Many were impressed that Adams didn't spill a single drop.

Adams is a Nats fan, but that doesn't mean he's giving the home run ball back.

"World Series, we're not going to do that," Adams quipped.

He almost got another home-run ball in the 8th inning, when Nats' left-fielder Juan Soto blasted another shot into left field:

Like the ghost of Babe Ruth told Benny Rodriguez in "The Sandlot" ... heroes get remembered, but legends never die.