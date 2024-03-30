Expand / Collapse search
NHL-leading Rangers get 50th win, Quick sets US record in 8-5 victory over Coyotes

By Jack Thompson
Published  March 30, 2024 6:15pm MST
Associated Press

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere had three goals and two assists, Jonathan Quick broke the victory record for U.S.-born goalies and the NHL-leading New York Rangers reached 50th wins, beating the Arizona Coyotes 8-5 on Saturday.

Jonathan Quick stopped 27 shots in moving past Ryan Miller with his 392nd victory.

Arteri Panarin had an empty-net goal with 2:25 left, his 44th of the season, and had three assists to give him 63. Lafreniere got the hat trick with an empty-netter with 14 seconds left. He has 25 goals, a career high for the 2020 first overall pick.

Tied at 3 in the third period, the Rangers scored three times in the first 10 minutes to seemingly break it open. Chris Kreider, Zac Jones and Barclay Goodrow had the goals in the third, with Goodrow’s short-handed strike the eventual deciding goal.

Arizona cut it 6-5 before Panarin put it on ice.

The Rangers, with 104 points, won their fifth straight and finished March 10-3-1. New York is 20-4-1 since February.

Ryan Lindgren had a goal and two assists for the Rangers.

Matias Maccelli, Clayton Keller, Nick Bjugstad, Lawson Crouse and Logan Cooley scored for Arizona. Keller has a season-high eight-game points streak. He has 31 goals. Bjugstad has goals in four straight games.

Karel Vejmelka made 24 saves for Arizona.

Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba returned after missing 11 games because of a lower body injury. The Rangers captain last played March 4.

Up next 

Rangers: Host Pittsburgh on Monday night.

Coyotes: Host Vancouver on Wednesday night.