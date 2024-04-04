Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Watch
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
5
High Wind Watch
from FRI 12:00 AM MDT until SAT 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
High Wind Watch
from THU 11:00 PM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Wind Advisory
from THU 1:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Oakland A's leaving for Sacramento after this season

By Bailey O'Carroll and Aja Seldon
Updated  April 4, 2024 7:54am MST
MLB
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland A's relocating to Sacramento

The Oakland Athletics on Thursday announced plans to play at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento for the 2025 through 2027 seasons, meaning this season will be their last at the Oakland Coliseum.

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Athletics have finalized a deal to temporarily relocate the team to Sacramento before the planned move to Las Vegas in 2028, saying goodbye to Oakland.

Sacramento sportscaster Dave Weiglein, also known as "Carmichael Dave," on Sactown Sports first reported that the A's new interim home is Sutter Health Park.

The ballpark is where the San Francisco Giants minor league team, the River Cats, currently play.

The Athletics confirmed the news on Thursday morning, saying, "We explored several locations for a temporary home, including the Oakland Coliseum. Even with the long-standing relationship and good intentions on all sides in the negotiations with Oakland, the conditions to achieve an agreement seemed out of reach. We understand the disappointment this news brings to our fans, as this season marks our final one in Oakland. Throughout this season, we will honor and celebrate our time in Oakland…"

The A's and the River Cats will share Sutter Health Park for the next three seasons until the A's stadium on the Tropicana hotel site in Las Vegas is finished.

The temporary relocation comes after the A's met with Oakland officials to discuss a lease extension at the Coliseum. The city presented the team with a five-year contract in which the A's would have had to shell out $97 million to stay at the stadium, with the option to opt-out after three years to begin playing at the team's Las Vegas stadium.

The team would have had to pay the full $97 million whether they departed Oakland before the five-years.

The Tropicana hotel site where the A's will play, shut its doors for good on Tuesday. Plans for the new ballpark are still up in the air, however the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that construction could start as early as April of next year.

In the meantime, Sutter Health Park, where the Athletics will play temporarily, holds 14,000 fans, significantly smaller than the 63,000 seats the Coliseum holds. Though, the team's average attendance last season was just over 10,000.