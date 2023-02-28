Panthers hire former Cardinal Adrian Wilson as VP of player personnel
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Carolina Panthers added to their front office, hiring Adrian Wilson as vice president of player personnel on Feb. 27.
Wilson spent the last eight seasons with the Arizona Cardinals’ scouting department, including the last two as vice president of player personnel. He was promoted to co-interim general manager of the Cardinals near the end of last season.
Wilson played 12 seasons with the Cardinals and made five Pro Bowls before retiring after the 2012 season. He played in college at North Carolina State.
GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 10: Adrian Wilson #24 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates after defeating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC wild-card playoff game at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 10, 2010 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals won the (Photo by Rob Tringali/Sportschrome/Getty Images)