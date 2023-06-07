Phoenix Suns will waive Chris Paul, report says

Chris Paul's time with the Phoenix Suns is reportedly nearing an end.

The Suns will waive Paul, making him a free agent, according to a report from Chris Haynes.

"Chris Paul plans to play for several more years and is eager to help a team contend for a championship, sources say," Haynes wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Haynes' report comes a day after the Suns introduced new head coach Frank Vogel.

Vogel was hired after the Suns fired Monty Williams.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns in the second half of Game Three of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 20, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.