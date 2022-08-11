WATCH: Police body camera footage released from Marshawn Lynch's arrest

Body camera footage showed a Las Vegas Police Department officer pulling ex-NFL running back Marshawn Lynch out of his car as he was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Lynch can be heard asking police, "What's the problem?" He also said that "everything is understandable" but did not get out of the car after officers' requests.

The officer whose footage was released said that if Lynch did not get out of his car, he would be charged with obstructing an investigation. Shortly after, another office pulled him out of the car. He was handcuffed and told he was indeed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.

Video shows that Lynch was asleep at the wheel, smelled of alcohol, and was in what officers said was "undrivable condition. The front driver's side tire was also off the car.

Officers stopped Lynch at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue and "determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest," according to the Las Vegas Police Department .

Lynch's bail was set at $3,381, USA Today reported, citing prison records. He was cited for a failure to refuse/surrender, a failure to drive in a travel lane, and the vehicle he was driving was not registered, according to police.

Lynch also was arrested for DUI back in 2012 in Oakland, California. He is due in Las Vegas Municipal Court on Dec. 7.

Read more from FOX News