Raiders' Davante Adams sees assault charge dropped for shoving photographer

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
11
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Raiders' Davante Adams sees assault charge dropped for shoving photographer

Published 
Sports
Associated Press
eec5863e- article

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 07: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Prosecutors have dropped a misdemeanor assault charge filed last October against Las Vegas Raiders' wide receiver Davante Adams after he shoved a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City.

The case filed in Kansas City municipal court was dismissed June 5, the Kansas City Star reported.

Adams' attorney, J.R. Hobbs, declined to comment.

RELATED: Raiders’ Davante Adams charged with assault for shoving photographer to the ground

Police in Kansas City, Missouri, have said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field after the Raiders lost 30-29 to the Chiefs on Oct. 10. Police at the time called it an "intentional, overt act" that caused whiplash, a headache and a possible minor concussion.

Adams apologized in his postgame comments to the media and later on Twitter.

"He jumped in front of me coming off the field. I kind of pushed him. He ended up on the ground," Adams said after the game. "I want to apologize to him for that. That was just frustration mixed with him really just running in front of me."

Zebley was carrying video equipment for a local production company contracted with ESPN to cover the game. He sued Adams, the Raiders and the Chiefs in May, saying he was targeted online and feared for his safety in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

The lawsuit filed in Jackson County Circuit Court is ongoing, the Kansas City Star reported.