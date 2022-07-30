Rays acquire OF David Peralta in trade with D-backs

article

The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired outfielder David Peralta from the Arizona Diamondbacks, adding a veteran left-handed bat for the playoff race.

The Rays sent 19-year-old minor league catcher Christian Cerda to the Diamondbacks.

The 34-year-old Peralta has played his entire nine-year MLB career with the D-backs, where he won a Silver Slugger award in 2018 and a Gold Glove in 2019. His bat has slowed in recent seasons, but he’s still very good against right-handed pitching.

Peralta — a fan favorite in Arizona — has a .248 average, 12 homers and 41 RBIs this season.

Cerda is batting .315 in rookie-level ball.

More D-backs news