Rays acquire OF David Peralta in trade with D-backs

By Associated Press
Published 
Arizona Diamondbacks
Associated Press
article

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 17: David Peralta #6 of the Arizona Diamondbacks plays during a baseball game against the San Diego Padres July 17, 2022 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

Expand

PHOENIX (AP) - The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired outfielder David Peralta from the Arizona Diamondbacks, adding a veteran left-handed bat for the playoff race.

The Rays sent 19-year-old minor league catcher Christian Cerda to the Diamondbacks.

The 34-year-old Peralta has played his entire nine-year MLB career with the D-backs, where he won a Silver Slugger award in 2018 and a Gold Glove in 2019. His bat has slowed in recent seasons, but he’s still very good against right-handed pitching.

Peralta — a fan favorite in Arizona — has a .248 average, 12 homers and 41 RBIs this season.

Cerda is batting .315 in rookie-level ball.

