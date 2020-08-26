Expand / Collapse search
Report: Milwaukee Brewers, Cincinnati Reds decide not to play Wednesday

Published 
Sports
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds have reportedly agreed not to play Wednesday night's game at Miller Park.

In a statement, Brewers and Reds players said: "The players from the Brewers and Reds have decided to not play tonight’s baseball game. With our community and our nation in such pain, we wanted to draw as much attention to the issues that really matter, especially racial injustice and systemic oppression."

The move comes after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their playoff game against the Orlando Magic in response to the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. The NBA, as a result, also decided to postpone all of Wednesday's playoff games.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.