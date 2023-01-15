Shaq keeps his UGA championship promise to eat frogs

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 5:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
9
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 5:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
High Wind Warning
until SUN 10:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains
Winter Storm Warning
until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 11:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from SUN 9:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 11:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Black Mesa Area
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts

Shaq keeps his UGA championship promise to eat frogs

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 6:09AM
Offbeat & Unusual
FOX 5 Atlanta

Shaq settles bet, eats frog on live TV

They were fried and seasoned, but Shaq was true to his word. He bet Ernie Johnson on NBA on TNT he would eat frogs if Georgia beat TCU in the national championship.

ATLANTA - NBA Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O'Neal followed through on a recent college football national championship bet.

The NBA TV personality said during an episode of "NBA on TNT" last week that he'd "eat a horned frog," if Georgia beat TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Fortunately for Georgia fans, the Bulldogs cruised to a second consecutive national title

But days passed before Shaq confirmed he'd back up his statement. Shaq finally made good on his promise on Thursday's show. 

TNT host Ernie Johnson, a University of Georgia alumnus, presented Shaq with a platter of frog legs. Shaq said he liked them after dipping the delicacy in some sauce. 

"I'm a man of my word," Shaq said.

The bet originated on Jan. 5, when O'Neal and his NBA on TNT co-stars Johnson, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith were running through their usual pre-highlight banter on the show when Shaq made a comment.

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics, 2022 NBA Finals

Basketball: NBA Finals: TNT broadcaster Shaquille' O'Neal laughs prior to the Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics game at Chase Center. Game 1. San Francisco, CA 6/2/2022 CREDIT: John W. McDonough (Photo by John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated vi

Expand

"When Georgia beats TCU, I'll eat frogs," he said with a straight face. "I'll eat a horned frog."

Johnson told Shaq he'd ‘love to see it’ and the two shook hands.

Shaq was explicit, however, that the ‘frogs’ would have to be cooked.