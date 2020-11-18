Suns bolster frontcourt, add Jalen Smith with No. 10 draft pick

article

The Phoenix Suns selected forward Jalen Smith with the No. 10 overall pick in the NBA draft, opting for a young frontcourt player to build around their newly formed All-Star backcourt duo of Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

The 20-year-old Smith played two seasons at Maryland and averaged 15.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game last season.

Smith has an intriguing mix of defense, rebounding and shooting. He was the only Division I player to have 60 blocks and 30 3-pointers last season and was a third-team AP All-American.

