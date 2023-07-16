Expand / Collapse search
Suns trade Cam Payne to Spurs, sign Bol Bol: reports

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 9:07AM
Phoenix Suns
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Suns' wheeling and dealing continues.

According to multiple reports, the Suns are trading point guard Cameron Payne to the San Antonio Spurs. The Suns will also send a second-round draft pick and cash as part of the deal in exchange for a future second-round pick.

The Suns are also reportedly acquiring multiple second-round picks from the Orlando Magic in exchange for a future first-round pick swap.

It's been a busy offseason for the Suns, who have overhauled their roster by acquiring three-time All-Star Bradley Beal and signed multiple free agents. As part of the Beal deal, the Suns dealt Chris Paul to the Wizards. Paul was then traded to the Golden State Warriors.