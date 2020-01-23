The sports world reacts to Eli Manning's retirement

Eli Manning will forever live in the hearts of New York Giants fans, in the nightmares of fans of the New England Patriots and stir hatred among the Los Angeles Chargers faithful.



But is he a lock for the NFL Hall of Fame? We’ll undoubtedly spend the next five years debating.

The 16-year veteran will call it a career Friday.



The San Diego Chargers made him the first-overall pick of the 2004 NFL Draft, but he never played a down for them. After the Manning family made it clear he would never suit up for the Chargers, they traded him to the Giants for Philip Rivers.

Manning retires as a two-time Super Bowl champion and two-time Super Bowl MVP, both honors which came from victories over the New England Patriots. His first title ended the Pats’ bid for a perfect season.

His 57,023 passing yards are good enough for seventh all time, as are his 366 touchdown passes.

He made the Pro Bowl four times and the NFL named him the Walter Peyton Man of the Year in 2016.



Here's is what the sports world had to say about Manning's retirement:

Even considering this praise, his win/loss record is only 117-117. As Manning’s career winded down, the Giants became more familiar with struggle than glory.



Still, the NFL’s most enduring criteria for enshrinement in Canton has always been whether the story of the league could be told without a particular player.



This story was reported from Atlanta.

