This weekend’s USFL games: Week 2 features 4 key matchups including a rivalry game

After an exciting opening week to the inaugural USFL season, football fans can start their weekend off right with some thrilling matchups for Week 2.

Four games highlight this weekend's slate, with a primetime matchup Friday night, two games on Saturday, and one on Sunday.

One of the weekend contests is a rivalry game between the Pittsburgh Maulers and Philadelphia Stars at noon ET on FOX. Both the Maulers and Stars are looking to get into the win column after both squads lost their games.

Stars Quarterback Bryan Scott will look to lead his team to a victory against a ferocious Maulers defense led by linebacker Kyahva Tezino , who had a stellar performance with 12 tackles — including two tackles for loss — and an interception, according to FOX Sports.

USFL 2022 Week 2 Schedule:

Week 2 (April 22-24):

Michigan Panthers at New Jersey Generals, 8 p.m. ET Friday, April 22, USA

Pittsburgh Maulers at Philadelphia Stars, noon ET Saturday, April 23, FOX

Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers, 7 p.m. ET Saturday, April 23, FS1

New Orleans Breakers at Tampa Bay Bandits, 3 p.m. ET Sunday, April 24, NBC

USFL Team Standings

North Division-W-L

New Jersey Generals (0-1)

Philadelphia Stars (0-1)

Pittsburgh Maulers (0-1)

Michigan Panthers (0-1)

South Division-W-L

Tampa Bay Bandits (1-0)

New Orleans Breakers (1-0)

Houston Gamblers (1-0)

Birmingham Stallions (1-0)

USFL 2022 season and what you need to know

The USFL is a new, independent American football league controlled by FOX Sports through NSFL HoldCo, LLC, a new business entity.

All 40 regular season games will be played between Protective Stadium and Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama. The season runs from April to June, followed by the playoffs. FOX Sports will carry 22 of the 43 games, with 12 broadcast on FOX and 10 on FS1.

