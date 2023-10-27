World Series Game 1: Rangers rally, beat D-backs in extra innings

The Arizona Diamondbacks are taking on the Texas Rangers in Game 1 of the 2023 World Series.

World Series 2023: Everything you need to know

8:56 pm: The D-backs get out of the inning! We're headed to the 11th.

8:49 pm: Double play for the D-backs!

8:43 pm: The D-backs go down in order. We're heading to the bottom of the 10th.

8:36 pm: We're going to extra innings! The D-backs and Rangers are tied at 5.

8:29 pm: The Rangers hit a 2-run homer to tie the game.

8:23 pm: Three outs to go! The D-backs head to the bottom of the 9th, leading 5-3.

8:14 pm: The D-backs get out of the jam! Onto the bottom of the inning. Still 5-3, Arizona.

8:12 pm: Now two outs with two men on base.

8:11 pm: The Rangers have two men on and one out in the bottom of the 8th.

7:57 pm: The Diamondbacks leave a man on and can't get him home. Arizona still leads, 5-3.

7:45 pm: A 1-2-3 inning for the D-backs! We go to the 8th.

7:34 pm: Moreno flies out to right field and we go to the bottom of the 7th. D-backs still lead, 5-3.

7:26 pm: The Diamondbacks get out of the inning! Snakes lead the Rangers, 5-3.

7:14 pm: The D-backs leave a runner stranded. Snakes lead 5-3 as we head to the bottom of the 6th.

7 pm: Zac Gallen makes quick work of the Rangers in the 5th.

D-backs - 5

Rangers - 3

#WorldSeries #EmbraceTheChaos #fox10dbacks

6:52 pm: We go to the bottom of the 5th.

D-backs - 5

Rangers - 3

#WorldSeries #EmbraceTheChaos #fox10dbacks

6:45 pm: Ketel Marte knocks in a run! D-backs lead the Rangers, 5-3.

6:36 pm: The D-backs get out of the inning and still lead as we head to the 5th inning.

6:32 pm: We're in the Bottom of the 4th.

D-backs - 4

Rangers - 3

#WorldSeries #EmbraceTheChaos #fox10dbacks

6:20 pm: TOMMY PHAM HOME RUN! D-backs lead the Rangers, 4-3.

6:17 pm: The inning ends. We go to the Top of the 4th.

D-backs - 3

Rangers - 3

#WorldSeries #EmbraceTheChaos #fox10dbacks

6:15 pm: Gallen walks in a run and the Rangers tie the game.

5:59 pm: Onto the bottom of the 3rd. D-backs lead the Rangers, 3-2.

5:55 pm: Carroll scores! D-backs take the lead!

5:51 pm: TIE GAME! Corbin Carroll knocks in two!

5:45 pm: The Rangers go down in order. To the top of the 3rd we go, still 2-0 Texas.

5:38 pm: Nathan Eovaldi strikes out the side for the Rangers. 2-0 Texas as we head to the bottom of the 2nd.

5:30 pm: The D-backs get a double play to end the inning.

Texas -2

Diamondbacks - 0

#WorldSeries #EmbraceTheChaos #fox10dbacks

5:26 pm: The Rangers add another run. It's now 2-0 Texas.

5:23 pm: The Rangers strike first in the #WorldSeries. Texas leads the D-backs, 1-0.

5:15 pm: We head to the bottom of the first.

D-backs - 0

Rangers - 0

#EmbraceTheChaos #WorldSeries #fox10dbacks

4:58 pm: HERE WE GO! Game 1 of the #WorldSeries is set to begin on #fox10phoenix.

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks high-fives teammates after scoring in the third inning during Game 1 of the 2023 World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Frid (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Expand

Arizona Diamondbacks Lineup

Corbin Carroll, RF Ketel Marte, 2B Gabriel Moreno, C Christian Walker, 1B Tommy Pham, DH Lourdes Gurriel Jr., LF Alek Thomas, CF Evan Longoria, 3B Geraldo Perdomo, SS

Texas Rangers Lineup