Expand / Collapse search

World Series Game 1: Rangers rally, beat D-backs in extra innings

By
Published 
Updated 9:10PM
World Series
FOX 10 Phoenix

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Arizona Diamondbacks are taking on the Texas Rangers in Game 1 of the 2023 World Series.

World Series 2023: Everything you need to know

Game updates

8:56 pm: The D-backs get out of the inning! We're headed to the 11th. #WorldSeries #EmbraceTheChaos #fox10dbacks

8:49 pm: Double play for the D-backs! #WorldSeries #EmbraceChaos #fox10dbacks

8:43 pm: The D-backs go down in order. We're heading to the bottom of the 10th. #WorldSeries #EmbraceTheChaos #fox10dbacks

8:36 pm: We're going to extra innings! The D-backs and Rangers are tied at 5. #WorldSeries #EmbraceTheChaos #fox10dbacks

8:29 pm: The Rangers hit a 2-run homer to tie the game. #WorldSeries #EmbraceTheChaos #fox10dbacks

8:23 pm: Three outs to go! The D-backs head to the bottom of the 9th, leading 5-3.  #WorldSeries #EmbraceTheChaos #fox10dbacks

8:14 pm: The D-backs get out of the jam! Onto the bottom of the inning. Still 5-3, Arizona. #WorldSeries #EmbraceTheChaos #fox10dbacks

8:12 pm: Now two outs with two men on base. #WorldSeries #EmbraceTheChaos #fox10dbacks

8:11 pm: The Rangers have two men on and one out in the bottom of the 8th. #WorldSeries #EmbraceTheChaos #fox10dbacks

7:57 pm: The Diamondbacks leave a man on and can't get him home. Arizona still leads, 5-3. #WorldSeries #EmbraceTheChaos #fox10dbacks

7:45 pm: A 1-2-3 inning for the D-backs! We go to the 8th. #WorldSeries #EmbraceTheChaos #fox10dbacks

7:34 pm: Moreno flies out to right field and we go to the bottom of the 7th. D-backs still lead, 5-3. #WorldSeries #EmbraceTheChaos #fox10dbacks

7:26 pm: The Diamondbacks get out of the inning! Snakes lead the Rangers, 5-3. #WorldSeries #EmbraceTheChaos #fox10dbacks

7:14 pm: The D-backs leave a runner stranded. Snakes lead 5-3 as we head to the bottom of the 6th. #WorldSeries #EmbraceTheChaos #fox10dbacks

7 pm: Zac Gallen makes quick work of the Rangers in the 5th. 
D-backs - 5
Rangers - 3
#WorldSeries #EmbraceTheChaos #fox10dbacks

6:52 pm: We go to the bottom of the 5th.
D-backs - 5
Rangers - 3
#WorldSeries #EmbraceTheChaos #fox10dbacks

6:45 pm: Ketel Marte knocks in a run! D-backs lead the Rangers, 5-3. #WorldSeries #EmbraceTheChaos #fox10dbacks

6:36 pm: The D-backs get out of the inning and still lead as we head to the 5th inning. #WorldSeries #EmbraceTheChaos #fox10dbacks

6:32 pm: We're in the Bottom of the 4th.
D-backs - 4
Rangers - 3
#WorldSeries #EmbraceTheChaos #fox10dbacks

6:20 pm: TOMMY PHAM HOME RUN! D-backs lead the Rangers, 4-3. #WorldSeries #EmbraceTheChaos #fox10dbacks

6:17 pm: The inning ends. We go to the Top of the 4th. 
D-backs - 3
Rangers - 3
#WorldSeries #EmbraceTheChaos #fox10dbacks

6:15 pm: Gallen walks in a run and the Rangers tie the game. #WorldSeries #EmbraceTheChaos #fox10dbacks

5:59 pm: Onto the bottom of the 3rd. D-backs lead the Rangers, 3-2. #WorldSeries #EmbraceTheChaos #fox10dbacks

5:55 pm: Carroll scores! D-backs take the lead! #WorldSeries #EmbraceTheChaos #fox10dbacks

5:51 pm: TIE GAME! Corbin Carroll knocks in two! #WorldSeries #EmbraceTheChaos #fox10dbacks

5:45 pm: The Rangers go down in order. To the top of the 3rd we go, still 2-0 Texas. #WorldSeries #EmbraceTheChaos #fox10dbacks

5:38 pm: Nathan Eovaldi strikes out the side for the Rangers. 2-0 Texas as we head to the bottom of the 2nd. #WorldSeries #EmbraceTheChaos #fox10dbacks

5:30 pm: The D-backs get a double play to end the inning.

Texas -2
Diamondbacks - 0

#WorldSeries #EmbraceTheChaos #fox10dbacks

5:26 pm: The Rangers add another run. It's now 2-0 Texas. #WorldSeries #EmbraceTheChaos #fox10dbacks

5:23 pm: The Rangers strike first in the #WorldSeries. Texas leads the D-backs, 1-0. #EmbraceTheChaos #fox10dbacks

5:15 pm: We head to the bottom of the first.
D-backs - 0
Rangers - 0
#EmbraceTheChaos #WorldSeries #fox10dbacks

4:58 pm: HERE WE GO! Game 1 of the #WorldSeries is set to begin on #fox10phoenix. #EmbraceTheChaos #fox10dbacks

World Series - Arizona Diamondbacks v. Texas Rangers - Game One

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks high-fives teammates after scoring in the third inning during Game 1 of the 2023 World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Frid (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Expand

Arizona Diamondbacks Lineup 

  1. Corbin Carroll, RF
  2. Ketel Marte, 2B
  3. Gabriel Moreno, C
  4. Christian Walker, 1B
  5. Tommy Pham, DH
  6. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., LF
  7. Alek Thomas, CF
  8. Evan Longoria, 3B
  9. Geraldo Perdomo, SS

Texas Rangers Lineup

  1. Marcus Semien, 2B
  2. Corey Seager, SS
  3. Evan Carter, LF
  4. Adolis Garcia, RF
  5. Mitch Garver, DH
  6. Jonah Heim, C
  7. Nathaniel Lowe, 1B
  8. Josh Jung, 3B
  9. Leody Taveras, CF