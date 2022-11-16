‘The Menu’ review: This horror-satire turns up the heat on foodie culture
“The Menu” director Mark Mylod comes to his latest film fresh off of a three-year run on HBO’s “Succession,” which — if you’ll excuse the pun — makes him ripe for satirizing the world of haute cuisine and the wealthy idiots who eat it. Katie Rife reviews this sharp horror film.
Lucy comes to Little Golden Books — here’s why that matters
Lucille Ball's Little Golden Biography pairs a a Hollywood icon with a kids' book series that's iconic in its own way. Culture writer Emma Fraser looks at this charming release.