CMA winner Trace Adkins joins cast of FOX drama ‘Monarch’

Multi-platinum country music star Trace Adkins has joined the cast of "Monarch," the hotly anticipated FOX midseason drama from creator/executive producer Melissa London Hilfers and executive producer/showrunner Michael Rauch.

Adkins, a three-time Academy of Country Music Award winner, joins a cast that includes previously announced stars Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel. "Monarch" premieres with a two-night event, beginning Sunday, Jan. 30 (after the conclusion of the NFC Championship) and continuing on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

"Monarch" will feature both original music and covers.

About "Monarch"

Adkins plays Albie Roman, a "Texas Truthteller" and country music icon. Alongside "his insanely talented, but tough as nails wife" Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon), he has created a "country music dynasty. There’s a twist, of course. Per a press release:

About Trace Adkins

Country music fans will need no introduction to Adkins, whose career stretches back a quarter-century.

In that time, the singer/songwriter has "sold more than 11 million albums, charted more than 20 singles, earned numerous awards and Grammy nominations, and garnered over two billion streams."

More on the artist, from a FOX press release:

