O'Rourke looks past early primary states with Arizona rally

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke took his calls for tough gun laws and inclusive immigration policies to Arizona Sunday, looking well beyond the early primary states as he campaigned in a conservative but changing region.

3 House chairmen say they'll subpoena Sondland

Three Democratic House chairmen say they will issue a subpoena to U.S. European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland after he didn't show up for a deposition in the Democrats' impeachment investigation.

Trump allies sought changes at Ukraine utility: AP sources

A circle of businessmen and Republican donors touted connections to Giuliani and Trump while trying to install new management at the top of Ukraine's massive state gas company. Their plan was to then steer lucrative contracts to companies controlled by Trump allies, according to two people with knowledge of their plans.

Attorneys confirm second whistleblower has come forward

A second whistleblower has spoken to the intelligence community's internal watchdog and has information that backs the original whistleblower's complaint about President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine, according to the lawyer for the two.

Trump seethes over impeachment inquiry, slams critics

President Donald Trump is seething over an impeachment inquiry into his conduct after Democrats subpoenaed the White House about contacts with Ukraine and he signaled his administration would not cooperate.

Diplomats pushed Ukraine to investigate, dangled Trump visit

Top U.S. diplomats encouraged Ukraine's newly elected president to conduct an investigation linked to Joe Biden's family in return for a high-profile visit with President Donald Trump. It soon escalated into what one diplomat feared was a "crazy" swap that risked vital U.S. military aid.

White House preparing formal objection to impeachment probe

(AP) -- President Donald Trump said Friday the White House is preparing a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi formally objecting to the Democrats' impeachment inquiry without an official vote. It's expected to say the administration won't cooperate with the probe without that vote -- but he also said he believes it will pass.

Inspector General to testify in impeachment probe

The Inspector General whose investigation touched off the drive to impeach President Trump will be on Capitol Hill on Oct. 4. His testimony comes as Trump is broadening his call for other countries to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden. FOX's Doug Luzader has more on where the impeachment inquiry goes from here.

Democrats to subpoena White House for Ukraine documents

House Democratic leaders warned the White House Wednesday to expect a subpoena demanding documents on President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, accusing the administration of “flagrant disregard” of previous requests and saying that refusal could be considered an impeachable offense.