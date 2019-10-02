White House says it will not comply with 'illegitimate' impeachment inquiry
The White House declared Tuesday in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and top Democrats that the Trump administration will not cooperate in what the administration called an “illegitimate and unconstitutional” impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.
House Dems push for release of Mueller grand jury testimony
Lawyers for House Democrats are urging a judge to release secret grand jury testimony from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation as Congress conducts an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
O'Rourke looks past early primary states with Arizona rally
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke took his calls for tough gun laws and inclusive immigration policies to Arizona Sunday, looking well beyond the early primary states as he campaigned in a conservative but changing region.
3 House chairmen say they'll subpoena Sondland
Three Democratic House chairmen say they will issue a subpoena to U.S. European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland after he didn't show up for a deposition in the Democrats' impeachment investigation.
Trump administration orders ambassador not to appear at House impeachment probe deposition
An attorney for Sondland said the order not to appear came from the State Department.
McSally sidesteps questions about Trump's Ukraine call
Republican U.S. Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona declined to say Monday whether she’s troubled by President Donald Trump’s efforts to get foreign governments to investigate his political rival.
Kurt Volker resigns as executive director of ASU's McCain Institute
The special envoy to Ukraine who stepped down amid the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump will no longer lead the McCain Institute.
House Democrats subpoena Pentagon, White House budget office for documents on delay of military aid to Ukraine
(AP) -- House Democrats leading an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine issued subpoenas Monday to Defense Secretary Mark Esper and acting White House budget director Russell Vought.
Trump allies sought changes at Ukraine utility: AP sources
A circle of businessmen and Republican donors touted connections to Giuliani and Trump while trying to install new management at the top of Ukraine's massive state gas company. Their plan was to then steer lucrative contracts to companies controlled by Trump allies, according to two people with knowledge of their plans.
Attorneys confirm second whistleblower has come forward
A second whistleblower has spoken to the intelligence community's internal watchdog and has information that backs the original whistleblower's complaint about President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine, according to the lawyer for the two.
Mitch McConnell vows to stop impeachment in fundraising video
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell vows to stop any Democratic push for impeachment in a social media campaign ad that he's using as a platform to raise campaign funds off the inquiry of President Donald Trump.
Trump seethes over impeachment inquiry, slams critics
President Donald Trump is seething over an impeachment inquiry into his conduct after Democrats subpoenaed the White House about contacts with Ukraine and he signaled his administration would not cooperate.
Impeachment probe reaches into White House with new subpoena
For the first time, the impeachment inquiry reached directly into the White House on Friday as Democrats subpoenaed officials about contacts with Ukraine and President Donald Trump signaled his administration would not cooperate.
Diplomats pushed Ukraine to investigate, dangled Trump visit
Top U.S. diplomats encouraged Ukraine's newly elected president to conduct an investigation linked to Joe Biden's family in return for a high-profile visit with President Donald Trump. It soon escalated into what one diplomat feared was a "crazy" swap that risked vital U.S. military aid.
House investigators seek documents from Pence as part of impeachment inquiry
House investigators want Vice President Mike Pence to give them documents that could shed light on whether he helped President Donald Trump pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden.
White House preparing formal objection to impeachment probe
(AP) -- President Donald Trump said Friday the White House is preparing a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi formally objecting to the Democrats' impeachment inquiry without an official vote. It's expected to say the administration won't cooperate with the probe without that vote -- but he also said he believes it will pass.
Inspector General to testify in impeachment probe
The Inspector General whose investigation touched off the drive to impeach President Trump will be on Capitol Hill on Oct. 4. His testimony comes as Trump is broadening his call for other countries to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden. FOX's Doug Luzader has more on where the impeachment inquiry goes from here.
Not just Ukraine, Trump now calls for China to probe Bidens
President Donald Trump, ensnared in an impeachment inquiry over his request that Ukraine investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, on Thursday called on China to do the same.
Sen. Kamala Harris urges Twitter to suspend Trump's account
U.S. Senator from California Kamala Harris has formally asked Twitter to suspend President Donald Trump's @realDonaldTrump account.
Democrats to subpoena White House for Ukraine documents
House Democratic leaders warned the White House Wednesday to expect a subpoena demanding documents on President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, accusing the administration of “flagrant disregard” of previous requests and saying that refusal could be considered an impeachable offense.