Arizona senators Sinema, Kelly vote to convict Trump in impeachment trial

Former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial ended Saturday with an acquittal as both of Arizona’s two Democratic senators voted in a majority that fell short of the two-thirds needed for conviction.

Both senators claimed Trump was responsible for inciting the Capitol riots last month.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said Trump "betrayed his oath willfully, as no president has before" and "incited a violent insurrection against his own government because he did not like the outcome of a free and fair election."

Sen. Mark Kelly said evidence demonstrated that Trump incited the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and did it "with the intention of overturning the decision of the voters of Arizona." Kelly added that Trump "then did nothing to stop it because he hoped it would be successful."

