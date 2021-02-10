Expand / Collapse search

New surveillance video from Capitol Riot shows moments building was stormed

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Capitol Riot
Impeachment managers lay out timeline of Capitol attack

The opening arguments now underway in Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial. It comes after an emotional first day that brought senators and the nation back to relive the deadly January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - House impeachment managers have shown never before released security video from inside U.S. Capitol showing Jan. 6th rioters breaking into the building.

The video captures the moments that rioters broke through the U.S. Capitol’s front doors and stormed the building.

One of the videos shows USCP Officer Eugene Goodman telling Sen. Mitt Romney to turn around to avoid rioters.

The new security videos also show Vice President Mike Pence being evacuated out of the Senate chamber away from rioters.

Yet another security video shows rioters trying to break down the door at Speaker Nancy Pelosi's offices with her staffers barricaded inside.

The videos were released as part of the second impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump who is accused of inciting the violence that occurred at the Capitol that day.