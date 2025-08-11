Arizona weather forecast: Higher storm chances later this week

The Brief We are expecting a high of 110 degrees for Monday. Condition will be dry and mostly sunny in the Valley. Storm chances expected to reach 30% later this week.



While our 110 degree streak came to an end this weekend, our temperatures jump right back up today.

The backstory:

Over the weekend, Sunday hit 108 degrees for an afternoon high. This ended our 14-day streak of 110+ degree high temperatures that stretched between July 27 and August 9. The hottest day of the streak was 118 degrees. The longest streak on record was 31 days, set back in 2023. The stretch this year was the 4th longest on record at Sky Harbor Airport.

Today:

The forecast high temperature today is 110 degrees. The National Weather Service has put out an Extreme Heat Warning for the Valley, much of Maricopa County, and part of Pinal County through 8 p.m. Tuesday.

It will be dry and mostly sunny in the Valley. Around far southeastern Arizona, a few scattered showers/tstorms will be possible.

Tomorrow:

Again tomorrow, the high temperature climbs to 111 in Phoenix. It will be dry and mostly sunny. Around the higher elevations of Northern Arizona and along southeastern Arizona, additional spotty showers and storms will be possible.

Regardless of storm chances, it will be muggy across the state through the week.

Later This Week:

By Wednesday, particularly in the evening, storm chances will begin to increase as high pressure shifts northeastward and sets up near the Four Corners area. This will allow for better monsoonal moisture to setup around the state.

Rain chances increase to 10% Wednesday evening, 20% Thursday, and 30% Thursday evening. Chances continue into Friday and early Saturday. The best chances for the Valley are Thursday and Friday late day-evening.

As rain chances increase, temperatures will fall. The forecast high temperature slips to around 107 on Thursday and 104 Friday and Saturday.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department:

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body

Sip cool water if person is alert

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed

*If symptoms worsen, call 911

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after)

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com