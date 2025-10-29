Arizona weather forecast: Breezy and warm Wednesday in Phoenix

The Brief Valley residents will experience windy conditions Wednesday morning, with a wind advisory in effect for the eastern Arizona mountains where gusts could reach 45 mph. The Valley will remain warm with the low 90s expected on Oct. 29, followed by upper 80s through the weekend.



Another day of warmer than normal temperatures for the Valley.

Today:

The forecast high temperature will climb to 91 degrees on Wednesday afternoon in Phoenix. A passing cold front clipped the east edge of the state Wednesday morning and will continue to bring breezy conditions to parts of Arizona during the day. In the Valley, gusts of 20-25 mph are forecast and 10-20 mph winds may continue around Flagstaff. In fact, a wind advisory lasts until noon for the mountains and foothills to the east of the Valley into Gila County.

The cold front will also bring a fall chill to the air in southeastern Arizona. A freeze watch is in place for parts of Cochise, Graham, and Green Lee Counties tonight into tomorrow morning. Areas below 5,000 feet may drop into the low 30s.

Later This Week:

The forecast high will be slightly lower than for the next couple of days. The forecast high is 89 on Thursday, 88 on Friday and Saturday, and 89 on Sunday.

Halloween Forecast:

Halloween will slip into the middle 50s in Flagstaff by 6 p.m. In Payson and Prescott it will be around the middle 60s by 6 p.m. and in Phoenix the temperature will slip to the low to middle 80s around the Valley at 6 p.m. Trick-or-treaters will enjoy dry conditions and a clear sky at night.

Looking Further Ahead:

This weekend will remain dry and calm, too. In fact, the long range forecast is generally dry and clear, stretching right into next week.

