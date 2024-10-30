Arizona weather forecast: Partly cloudy and nice day in Phoenix

The Brief The high in Phoenix on Oct. 30 will be about 75°F. We'll see a high of about 80°F on Halloween.



Our beautiful weather will stick around for several days, including Halloween!

High temperatures warm into the upper 70s and low 80s around the Valley on Halloween.

In the High Country, high temperatures will warm into the 50s. By 5 p.m., trick-or-treaters will head outside to perfect conditions.

In Phoenix, temperatures will slip into the mid to upper 70s during trick-or-treating. Winds remain light with dry conditions across the state.

Friday and Saturday high temperatures will sit around 80 degrees with plenty of sunshine and comfortable conditions for fall activities.

By Sunday, we're tracking our next weather maker. A storm system will run down the California coast before diving into Arizona. This system is likely to usher in cooler air, gusty winds, and potentially rain/snow across the state. How strong the storm becomes, and how far south it dives, will decide how much rain the state sees, as well as if the higher elevations will pick up snow.

The system is likely to keep temperatures below average into early next week with lingering rain chances to start the work week.

