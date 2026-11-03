Arizona weather forecast: Residual flooding lingers along Salt and Gila rivers

The Brief Dry weather, light winds, and comfortable temperatures in the upper 70s are expected across Phoenix on Tuesday for voters heading to the polls. Residual flooding and elevated flows will continue through Tuesday along waterways that are typically dry, including the Salt and Gila rivers in Phoenix. A passing storm system to the north will bring gusty winds to northern Arizona on Wednesday before temperatures warm slightly into the lower 80s this weekend.



Dry weather continues through the week.

What to Expect:

The forecast high climbs to 78 degrees in Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon. Those heading out to the polls should expect comfortable temperatures, dry weather and light winds through the day. The sunshine persists as a quiet weather pattern continues for the next few days. The forecast high sits at 77 degrees on Wednesday, 78 on Thursday and 80 on Friday.

While the weather remains dry, residual flooding will continue in some areas through Tuesday, and rivers, creeks, streams, and washes that are typically dry may continue to see water flow over the next several days, including the Salt to the Gila River in Phoenix.

A quick-moving storm system will run north of Arizona late Tuesday through Wednesday. As this happens, winds may increase on Wednesday for northern Arizona. Gusts around 20 to 30 mph are forecast in Flagstaff and 25 to 35 mph gusts are forecast in Show Low. Winds will not be impacted in Phoenix and the lower deserts.

Looking Further Ahead:

A ridge begins to build up from the southwest this weekend. As it strengthens over the Southwest, this will help temperatures grow, although not by much.

The forecast high reaches 81 on Saturday and 82 on Sunday. Both days will remain dry, making for a nice weekend to get outdoors.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Watch live: FOX Weather