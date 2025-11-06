Arizona weather forecast: Gradual cooling trend hitting the state

The Brief Arizona is entering a gradual cooling trend, with high temperatures expected to drop to the mid-80s by Thursday. The forecast remains sunny and stable through the weekend, with the only significant change being the possibility of a more noticeable cool-down and slight rain chances next week.



Temperatures moderate slightly today around the state.

What To Expect on Thursday:

The forecast high temperature climbs to 86 degrees on Thursday afternoon in Phoenix.

It will be another sunny and dry day. Just a few passing high clouds are expected, particularly in northern Arizona. Yet again, it may be a touch breezy in northern Arizona. There will be several prescribed burns today around Flagstaff and the Verde Valley. Some smoke will be visible in areas of the burns.

Overnights in the valley will continue to slip into the 50s and 60s as we head toward the weekend.

Friday and The Weekend:

After several days in or near the 90s, the next few days will remain in the low to middle 80s. The small drop in temperatures is due to a declining ridge in the south, ahead of a strengthening ridge to our southwest. That area of high pressure (and warmer weather) will build up over the West Coast and into Arizona late weekend and into next week.

The forecast high will remain in the middle 80s on Friday and Saturday in Phoenix. By Sunday, the forecast high hits 88 degrees. Monday will also reach the upper 80s.

Big picture view:

Veteran's Day currently looks pleasant, around 86 degrees with a sunny sky, for any events honoring the day. Rain chances still look far off – as we monitor a potential pattern shift the following weekend.

