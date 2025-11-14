Arizona weather forecast: Weekend storm to bring rain, snow to parts of the state

The Brief Warm conditions will continue through Friday, with high temperatures in the mid-80s, but a major storm system is expected to bring rain, wind, and significantly cooler temperatures over the weekend. Rain will arrive in western Arizona on Saturday morning and spread to the Valley and eastern parts of the state by Saturday evening, continuing through Sunday morning. Snow is likely at elevations above 8,000 feet on Sunday and Sunday night. Temperatures will drop significantly, with Valley highs falling into the upper 60s by Sunday. Expect strong winds, particularly in northwest Arizona on Saturday (gusts up to 45 mph) and in northeast Arizona on Sunday (gusts up to 50 mph).



Change is near!

Today:

An area of low pressure and associated cold front will pass into Arizona this weekend. The storm system is currently hanging over California, where it will linger through Friday. As a result, Arizona will stay out of the rain through Friday and temperatures will again run warmer than average. A few spot showers may brush western Arizona, but the rest of the state will simply see passing clouds and sunshine.

Rain, snow this weekend

This Weekend:

Beginning Saturday morning, the low will start to shift eastward. Showers will start to pick up in western Arizona and spread east. By the mid-afternoon and into the early evening, scattered rain showers will move across the Valley and up toward Flagstaff. Overnight and into Sunday morning, more scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms will be likely. Those showers and storms will continue to slide eastward during the night and Sunday morning.

Thanks to the arriving cold front, the forecast high temperature will still hit the upper 70s ahead of the front on Saturday but drop to the upper 60s behind the front on Sunday.

Rain totals are expected to hit around 0.25" to 0.50" in Phoenix and Show Low, but up to 0.50" to 1.00" in Flagstaff. Any thunderstorms that develop could produce localized pockets of 1" or more. The area most likely to see the highest rain totals is around northwestern Arizona.

Winds will increase this weekend, too. Gusts of 15-25 mph are forecast Saturday and 20-30 mph Sunday in Phoenix. In northern Arizona, gusts could hit up to 30-45+ mph over the weekend.

Colder air will start to drag into the state on Sunday, which may allow for a brief flip to snow showers at our highest elevations – such as Arizona Snowbowl or Sunrise Ski.

Next Week:

A few lingering showers are possible next Monday, and another storm system may arrive by Tuesday into Wednesday. Additional systems and cold fronts will bring continued below-average temperatures to the state. The forecast highs remain in the low 70s and mid/upper 60s in Phoenix next week.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Leave prepared before heading north

After recent snowfall in the high country, the Arizona Department of Transportation is reminding drivers who are heading north to never park along highways to play in the snow.

Use the highway shoulders for emergencies only. Parking on them to play in the snow is hazardous in the following ways:

Other drivers may be distracted by your vehicle.

Other drivers may pull over as well to play in the snow, compounding the problem.

Your vehicle may interfere with first responders who need to use the shoulder.

Plows can throw snow and ice far off highways.

It’s much safer to re-enter highways from on-ramps and other designated entrances

"Also, it’s not uncommon for lots of desert dwellers to take the opportunity to head north to play in the snow. So, remember to pack your patience and expect to spend extended time in your vehicle getting to and from snow play areas."

ADOT's suggestions for items to take along:

Warm clothing and blankets

A fully charged mobile phone and charger

Flashlight with extra batteries

Drinking water

Healthy snacks

First-aid kit and necessary medications

Ice scraper

Small bag of sand or kitty litter for wheel traction

Small folding shovel for snow removal

Travel tool kit and battery cables

Safety flares

Plastic bags or containers for sanitation

Road map(s)

ADOT says you and your vehicle must be prepared for driving in wintry conditions, including snow, ice and freezing temperatures.

Get plenty of rest

Plan your route in advance and notify someone about your route, destination and arrival time

Take frequent breaks from driving

Make sure your fuel tank is at least half to three-quarters full at all times

Use snow tires, chains or studded tires as recommended or required. Studded tires are permitted on Arizona highways from Oct. 1 to May 1.

Ensure your wipers, window defroster, headlights, taillights, brake lights and turn signals work

Change your motor oil to a winter grade

For electric or hybrid vehicles, be sure the battery has sufficient voltage and the connection cables are tight

Get more safety tips at https://azdot.gov/KnowSnow

For Flagstaff area snow-play locations, see FlagstaffArizona.org's Winter Recreation Map or call 844-256-SNOW.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.