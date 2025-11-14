Arizona weather forecast: Weekend storm to bring rain, snow to parts of the state
PHOENIX - Change is near!
Today:
An area of low pressure and associated cold front will pass into Arizona this weekend. The storm system is currently hanging over California, where it will linger through Friday. As a result, Arizona will stay out of the rain through Friday and temperatures will again run warmer than average. A few spot showers may brush western Arizona, but the rest of the state will simply see passing clouds and sunshine.
Rain, snow this weekend
This Weekend:
Beginning Saturday morning, the low will start to shift eastward. Showers will start to pick up in western Arizona and spread east. By the mid-afternoon and into the early evening, scattered rain showers will move across the Valley and up toward Flagstaff. Overnight and into Sunday morning, more scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms will be likely. Those showers and storms will continue to slide eastward during the night and Sunday morning.
Thanks to the arriving cold front, the forecast high temperature will still hit the upper 70s ahead of the front on Saturday but drop to the upper 60s behind the front on Sunday.
Rain totals are expected to hit around 0.25" to 0.50" in Phoenix and Show Low, but up to 0.50" to 1.00" in Flagstaff. Any thunderstorms that develop could produce localized pockets of 1" or more. The area most likely to see the highest rain totals is around northwestern Arizona.
Winds will increase this weekend, too. Gusts of 15-25 mph are forecast Saturday and 20-30 mph Sunday in Phoenix. In northern Arizona, gusts could hit up to 30-45+ mph over the weekend.
Colder air will start to drag into the state on Sunday, which may allow for a brief flip to snow showers at our highest elevations – such as Arizona Snowbowl or Sunrise Ski.
Next Week:
A few lingering showers are possible next Monday, and another storm system may arrive by Tuesday into Wednesday. Additional systems and cold fronts will bring continued below-average temperatures to the state. The forecast highs remain in the low 70s and mid/upper 60s in Phoenix next week.
Road Conditions
- Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)
- az511.com
Leave prepared before heading north
After recent snowfall in the high country, the Arizona Department of Transportation is reminding drivers who are heading north to never park along highways to play in the snow.
Use the highway shoulders for emergencies only. Parking on them to play in the snow is hazardous in the following ways:
- Other drivers may be distracted by your vehicle.
- Other drivers may pull over as well to play in the snow, compounding the problem.
- Your vehicle may interfere with first responders who need to use the shoulder.
- Plows can throw snow and ice far off highways.
- It’s much safer to re-enter highways from on-ramps and other designated entrances
"Also, it’s not uncommon for lots of desert dwellers to take the opportunity to head north to play in the snow. So, remember to pack your patience and expect to spend extended time in your vehicle getting to and from snow play areas."
ADOT's suggestions for items to take along:
- Warm clothing and blankets
- A fully charged mobile phone and charger
- Flashlight with extra batteries
- Drinking water
- Healthy snacks
- First-aid kit and necessary medications
- Ice scraper
- Small bag of sand or kitty litter for wheel traction
- Small folding shovel for snow removal
- Travel tool kit and battery cables
- Safety flares
- Plastic bags or containers for sanitation
- Road map(s)
ADOT says you and your vehicle must be prepared for driving in wintry conditions, including snow, ice and freezing temperatures.
- Get plenty of rest
- Plan your route in advance and notify someone about your route, destination and arrival time
- Take frequent breaks from driving
- Make sure your fuel tank is at least half to three-quarters full at all times
- Use snow tires, chains or studded tires as recommended or required. Studded tires are permitted on Arizona highways from Oct. 1 to May 1.
- Ensure your wipers, window defroster, headlights, taillights, brake lights and turn signals work
- Change your motor oil to a winter grade
- For electric or hybrid vehicles, be sure the battery has sufficient voltage and the connection cables are tight
Get more safety tips at https://azdot.gov/KnowSnow
For Flagstaff area snow-play locations, see FlagstaffArizona.org's Winter Recreation Map or call 844-256-SNOW.
Rain/flood safety tips
The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:
- Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.
- If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.
- Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.
- If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.
- Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.
- If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.
- If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.
Preparing for a severe thunderstorm
The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:
- Put together an emergency kit.
- Know your community’s evacuation plan.
- Create a household disaster plan and practice it.
- Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio
- Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.
- Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the FOX 10 Weather Experts.