Arrest made in 2019 murder of Phoenix man: PD

The Brief An arrest has been made in connection with a murder that happened in 2019. The suspect was identified as Kevin Ramirez.



Phoenix Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting that happened years ago.

What we know:

Per a statement released on Feb. 5, Police arrested 21-year-old Kevin Ramirez in connection with the incident. Ramirez was arrested on Jan. 21.

The backstory:

Investigators say the shooting happened on the night of Oct. 21, 2019. That night, officers went to an area near 69th Avenue and McDowell Road to look into a shooting call.

"When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult man with at least one gunshot wound sitting in the driver seat of a car," a portion of the statement reads. "The man later identified as 18-year-old Ethan Derivera was taken to a local hospital but did not survive his injuries and was later pronounced deceased."

What we don't know:

Authorities did not reveal what led up to the deadly shooting.

Area where the 2019 shooting happened