Arizona weather forecast: Rain chances continue on Thursday in Phoenix

The Brief More rain is expected on Thursday across Arizona. The rain is bringing cooler temperatures, with highs in the Valley dropping into the 60s. The weather is expected to dry out by Friday, but another storm system is possible this weekend.



Rain and snow continue across the state through the first half of Thursday, before the current system finally exits the region. In its place, a new storm is forecast to arrive on Friday and into Saturday.

What To Expect:

The storm system currently impacting the state will continue to drag across Arizona through Thursday. As it passes, the air behind it will dry out Arizona from West to East. Sunshine returns to the state by the afternoon, especially in the western half of Arizona – including the Valley. Rain in the Valley comes to an end by around 10-11 a.m. with only a few spotty showers possible into the early afternoon for the far east Valley like Queen Creek, East Mesa and Apache Junction.

In northern Arizona, snow showers will come to an end in Flagstaff and along the Rim through the early afternoon. A few snow showers may linger into the mid to late afternoon in eastern Arizona. Rain and snow showers, even east, will eventually exit by early evening and into tonight.

Dry conditions don't last long. Another storm system will run down California, digging far to our southwest, before rebounding up and over our state into the weekend.

As early as tomorrow, we will see rain showers in far western Arizona, like Yuma and La Paz County. The low may bring a few light showers in Phoenix as early as Friday afternoon. However, the main system – with its rain – will not arrive until Saturday. As it moves through Saturday, steady to heavy rain will progress from the south over the rest of the state. Again, high elevation snow will be possible.

The system may not center over the state until Saturday evening, bringing the best chance for storms. Rain chances in Phoenix will increase from 20% Friday to 40% Saturday and 60% Saturday night. If the storm system doesn't dig as far southwest, or moves more quickly, the best chance for wet weather could speed up.

Big picture view:

Temperatures, thanks to this series of storms, will remain cool! Highs in the 60s are forecast today through the weekend. It will warm back into the 70s next week, for a dry and comfortable Thanksgiving.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Leave prepared before heading north

After recent snowfall in the high country, the Arizona Department of Transportation is reminding drivers who are heading north to never park along highways to play in the snow.

Use the highway shoulders for emergencies only. Parking on them to play in the snow is hazardous in the following ways:

Other drivers may be distracted by your vehicle.

Other drivers may pull over as well to play in the snow, compounding the problem.

Your vehicle may interfere with first responders who need to use the shoulder.

Plows can throw snow and ice far off highways.

It’s much safer to re-enter highways from on-ramps and other designated entrances

"Also, it’s not uncommon for lots of desert dwellers to take the opportunity to head north to play in the snow. So, remember to pack your patience and expect to spend extended time in your vehicle getting to and from snow play areas."

ADOT's suggestions for items to take along:

Warm clothing and blankets

A fully charged mobile phone and charger

Flashlight with extra batteries

Drinking water

Healthy snacks

First-aid kit and necessary medications

Ice scraper

Small bag of sand or kitty litter for wheel traction

Small folding shovel for snow removal

Travel tool kit and battery cables

Safety flares

Plastic bags or containers for sanitation

Road map(s)

ADOT says you and your vehicle must be prepared for driving in wintry conditions, including snow, ice and freezing temperatures.

Get plenty of rest

Plan your route in advance and notify someone about your route, destination and arrival time

Take frequent breaks from driving

Make sure your fuel tank is at least half to three-quarters full at all times

Use snow tires, chains or studded tires as recommended or required. Studded tires are permitted on Arizona highways from Oct. 1 to May 1.

Ensure your wipers, window defroster, headlights, taillights, brake lights and turn signals work

Change your motor oil to a winter grade

For electric or hybrid vehicles, be sure the battery has sufficient voltage and the connection cables are tight

Get more safety tips at https://azdot.gov/KnowSnow

For Flagstaff area snow-play locations, see FlagstaffArizona.org's Winter Recreation Map or call 844-256-SNOW.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.