Arizona weather forecast: Sunny and cool on Wednesday in Phoenix

The Brief Sunny and nice conditions are expected on March 19 in the Valley. We'll see a high near 74 degrees on Wednesday. The cool weather won't last long – 90 degree temps are expected next week.



After two weeks of active weather, conditions will calm down and above-average temps are coming to the state.

What To Expect:

On Wednesday, the state dries out and temperatures start to slowly rebound. The middle 70s are forecast for Wednesday, the low 80s on Thursday and Friday, the middle 80s on Saturday and the upper 80s by Sunday.

What's next:

Early next week looks hot! Temperatures make a return to the 90s with sunshine.

