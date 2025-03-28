Arizona weather forecast: A breezy day is expected for parts of Arizona

The Brief Temperatures are cooling down in the Phoenix area over the coming days. Phoenix is expected to see a high of 85°F for Friday. Breezy to locally windy conditions are possible for Friday.



Officials with the National Weather Service say parts of the state, including portions of the Phoenix area, will see breezy to locally windy conditions for Friday. Meanwhile, temperatures are also expected to drop in the coming days.

Today:

NWS forecasters say Phoenix is expected to see near to slightly above average temperatures.

Per the forecast, the high temperature is expected to reach 85°F. The record high for March 28 is 95°F, which was set in 2015.

As far as wind speeds, the Valley could see winds of up to 25 mph on Friday.

The Weekend:

Temperatures are expected to be in the lower 80s throughout the weekend, according to NWS's forecast.

On Saturday, the high is expected to reach 82°F, followed by 83°F on Sunday.

Next Week:

Forecasters say temperatures should be close to average through the middle of the week.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com