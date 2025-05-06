Arizona weather forecast: Cool and wet weather to continue today

The Brief A day of "unseasonably cool and wet" weather is expected for parts of the state today. For Phoenix, forecasts are calling for a high of 74°F on Tuesday. We could see highs over 100°F later on in the week.



Officials with the National Weather Service in Phoenix say they are expecting "unseasonably cool and wet" weather for Tuesday.

Today:

Per their forecast, scattered showers are expected mainly across south central Arizona, with 0.1 inch of rain expected in some areas.

"Shower activity increasing this evening and into the overnight, with accumulations of 0.25"-0.5" possible across the lower deserts of central Arizona, with higher amounts possible in higher terrain areas north and east of Phoenix," read a portion of the forecast.

As for temperatures, forecasters say they should be about 10 to 20 degrees below normal. A high of 74°F is expected for Tuesday.

Tomorrow:

For Wednesday, NWS officials are calling for a high of 86°F for the Phoenix area.

Later This Week:

Highs could reach the triple digits later this week in Phoenix, with a high of 103°F and 104°F expected for Phoenix on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com