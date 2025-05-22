Arizona weather forecast: Hottest day of year expected Thursday in Phoenix

The Brief On Thursday in the Valley, we'll see a high of about 105 degrees. Temps will stay warm this weekend, with a slight dip on Sunday. The 100-degree temps will be back in the forecast next week.



Buckle up! Arizona's weather is heating up!

What To Expect:

On Thursday, we'll stay in triple digits with a high of around 105°F.

Friday and Saturday will remain very warm. On Sunday, we'll get slight relief with highs in the upper-90s.

Triple digits are in the forecast all next week.

What they're saying:

"After slightly below normal temperatures today, a steady warming trend will eventually push daytime highs to around 100° by Wednesday before peaking between 102-107° on Thursday and Friday. Widespread Moderate HeatRisk is expected for Wednesday-Friday," the National Weather Service in Phoenix said on May 18.

