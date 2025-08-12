Arizona weather forecast: Rain chances this week in Phoenix

The Brief Tuesday will be warm and muggy in the Valley. The high on Aug. 12 in Phoenix will be about 112 degrees. Rain chances increase over the next couple of days in Phoenix.



Our Extreme Heat Warning continues through Tuesday around the Valley, as well as up over Mohave County.

For the Grand Canyon, below 4,000 feet, an Extreme Heat Warning lasts through Thursday.

Today:

Tuesday will reach a high of 112 degrees in Phoenix with a mostly sunny sky.

A few spotty showers and thunderstorms, which may briefly pack a punch of gusty winds or heavy rain, are possible over northern/eastern Arizona. An isolated 10% chance of a stray shower shifting into the Valley is possible overnight.

Later This Week:

As a ridge shifts over Arizona and builds to our northeast, high pressure will help rotate additional moisture into the state over the next few days. The high temperature will still climb to near 110 in Phoenix on Wednesday, but will drop to 108 Thursday, 105 Friday, and 104 Saturday.

Rain chances will steadily increase over the next few days. A few scattered showers will again be possible Wednesday in northern and eastern Arizona. By Thursday, coverage will become a bit more widespread and will peak on Friday afternoon, especially over higher elevations.

In the Valley, a low 10% chance of showers is forecast from Wednesday into Wednesday night. By Thursday the chance increases to 20% and 30-40% by Friday. There will be a lingering 10% chance of showers in Phoenix on Saturday. Any showers or storms that do develop this week have the potential to drop periodic heavy rain, small hail or strong winds.

While storm chances pick up between Wednesday and Saturday in the Valley, coverage will remain scattered – which means not everyone will get activity each day.

It will be humid each day, too. Conditions turn drier as the weekend comes to an end.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department:

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body

Sip cool water if person is alert

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed

*If symptoms worsen, call 911

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after)

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.

Road Conditions

